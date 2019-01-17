‘God of War’ Director Reveals It Was Originally Supposed to Be a “Much More Ambitious, Crazier” Game

God of War for the PlayStation 4, though done much different than previous games in the series, was a smashing success with Director Cory Barlog at the helm. From its setting within a new mythology and the introduction of Kratos’ son, Atreus, there was so much to be enthralled by from the latest game. That being said, the narrative that we’ve fallen in love with was apparently supposed to be much crazier – at least according to Director Cory Barlog.

Director Cory Barlog recently sat down with NoClipVideo’s Danny Odwyer to talk about all things gaming and his incredible title’s success. Though God of War was met with tons of praise and perfect scores, one of the very limited critiques the narrative had was the dramatically reduced number of bosses that were usually prevalent in this franchise. According to Barlog, the team originally didn’t intend for it to be that way, even mentioning that they had so many other bosses planned. But like the DLC plans, it quickly grew too ambitious and the general consensus was that less is more, “We cut a lot of bosses. A lot. We had so many more. It was a much more ambitious, crazier game. And as you go through development, you start realizing, ‘No, it’s too big, we can’t do this.’”

He also added that it was equally about man power and conservation of his team, saying “One boss takes like 30 developers a year and a half. It’s an absolutely massive scale when you really consider it, and you measure it against other games in which we finished the game in a year and a half.”

It’s interesting to hear him talk about what was cut – and why – and how some of the bosses that ended up making the final game weren’t actually intended to be bosses at all! You can hear all about it in the video at the top of the article, including what he had to say about the incredible The Last of Us franchise.

