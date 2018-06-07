God of War Director Says Choices Made In-Game Will Affect the Sequel

As with many games that allow players the freedom of choice, there are unforeseen consequences. The same rule applies to the recently released PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War. As talks of a sequel continue, game director Cory Barlog wants fans to know that those choices? They’re getting carried over and will impact the sequel should one come to pass.

“Every one of those things is a part of the whole tapestry, they are critical to propping up the whole story,” Barlog himself told GamingBolt in a recent interview. “We are putting a lot of pieces in motion, and when going into the second one, all those pieces are leading into the whole. The whole is a very complex story, that I am trying to figure out how to break down into the simplest elements, so you can push through it with a clear understanding of what your goal is. So, using the example of a beginning of a game, of Fallout 3, it’s a complicated game, it’s a vast and crazy labyrinthian story, but begin that game, you find out “my dad’s Liam Neeson! My dad is missing!” Now find your dad. Right? And that’s the pivotal driver. It’s a reverse Taken.”

He added, “And you have a simple way to drive through it, but you have a lot of complicated things happening around. So as we set things into motion in the first game, there’s a lot of pieces now, but it should always be driven by that simple underlying understanding of the pivot. But yeah, everything will continue, there is stuff that is in here that is set up that people will be surprised, that’s not just a part of it, but will be an interesting consequence. Everything in the world has consequences!”

OK, so hilarious TAKEN analogy aside, this is really good news! We already knew that the sequel was on the horizon – or at very least being given serious thought, but to see how much creative effort is being put into it? It’s a great thing, especially when looking at how flawless the recent release really was.

Media sites all over the world, including ourselves, gave the God of War PS4 title a perfect score, and for good reason. I remember for myself personally I was so enthralled within the first 10 minutes, that I honestly was stunned how immersed I was in the game so quickly. Upon completion, I was genuinely shocked that I had nothing negative to say – that I felt almost like someone punched me in the stomach now that the journey was over. It was impactful and incredibly well done – can’t wait to see what else Barlog and his crew have up their sleeves.