God of War Infographic Reveals Tons Of Interesting Stats

Sony Santa Monica has revealed a new God of War infographic that dives deep into the game’s combat data and stats, and in the process reveals a few interesting tidbits about the critically-acclaimed action game.

The infographic comes way of the game’s official website, and comes accompanied by a message from the California-based studio.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Since the launch of God of War and more recently New Game+, we’ve been in awe of all the amazing playthroughs and reactions from you – specifically, the different combat styles and armor loadouts from Brok & Sindri you’re using to strategically dispatch your enemies. If you haven’t taken on a Valkyrie yet, you’re missing out.

“We thought it would be fun to create an infographic to share some of the most popular ways the God of War population is approaching the combat in the game; not to mention seeing how those brave souls, who have been tirelessly battling the Valkyries, are faring against the Queen, Sigrun. Did you also perish 100 times before finally defeating her in Give Me God of War mode?!”

Games like God of War don’t come around often, so while I usually don’t find this type of a data dump interesting, because it’s God of War, it’s pretty neat. What I’m basically trying to say is, give me more God of War. If people are excited for just a simple infographic, imagine how enlivened they will be when inevitably a follow-up is revealed.

God of War is available exclusively on PlayStation 4, where it launched earlier this year. For more news and media on the game, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the title by clicking here. For more information, here’s a brief elevator pitch from Sony itself:

“From Santa Monica Studio and creative director Cory Barlog comes a new beginning for one of gaming’s most recognizable icons. Living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest.”