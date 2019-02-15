‘God of War’ Cleans House at DICE Awards

God of War for PlayStation 4 had such an incredible narrative impact on gamers, and it’s because of that love that so many fans would want to see the adventures of Kratos and his son Atreus continue. While we won’t be getting any DLC anytime soon (or ever), we do have yet another chance to celebrate this phenomenal title because it absolutely cleaned house at this year’s DICE Awards.

The 22nd annual awards show celebrated the greatest triumphs in gaming in 2018. There were many adventures to praise, including the godlike game found within the revamped Kratos narrative. Between Marvel’s Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and the explosion seen in the online gaming scene, there was certainly a lot to commemorate as we look to the year ahead.

As for God of War, the Santa Monica title won Game of the Year, Game Direction, Design, and so much more. For the full list of awards winners:

Game of the Year: God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio) Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio) Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio) Portable Game of the Year: Florence (Annapurna Interactive/Mountains)

Florence (Annapurna Interactive/Mountains) Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games) Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Beat Saber (Beat Games)

Beat Saber (Beat Games) Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Tónandi (Magic Leap/Magic Leap and Sigur Rós)

Tónandi (Magic Leap/Magic Leap and Sigur Rós) Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay: Fortnite (Epic Games)

Fortnite (Epic Games) Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Into the Breach (Subset Games)

Into the Breach (Subset Games) Sports Game of the Year: Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo Co., Ltd./Camelot Co. Ltd.)

Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo Co., Ltd./Camelot Co. Ltd.) Role-Playing Game of the Year: Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom) Racing Game of the Year: Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft Studios/Playground Games)

Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft Studios/Playground Games) Fighting Game of the Year: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo/Sora Ltd./Bandai Namco Studios Inc.)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo/Sora Ltd./Bandai Namco Studios Inc.) Family Game of the Year: Unravel Two (Electronic Arts/ColdWood Interactive)

Unravel Two (Electronic Arts/ColdWood Interactive) Adventure Game of the Year: God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio) Action Game of the Year: Celeste (Matt Makes Games)

Celeste (Matt Makes Games) Outstanding Technical Achievement: Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) Outstanding Achievement in Story: God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio) Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design: God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio) Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio) Outstanding Achievement in Character: God of War – Kratos (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio)

God of War – Kratos (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio) Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment/SIE Santa Monica Studio) Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Marvel‘s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment/Insomniac Games)

