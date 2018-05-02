God of War PS4 Lore Explained In 60 Seconds, “Boy!”

God of War recently came out on the PlayStation 4 and it instantly became a smash hit. With perfect review scores all around the world and many seeing the revamped franchise’s praises, the crew over at Santa Monica did a phenomenal job making us love Kratos even more. Even though he can’t seem to remember his son’s name …

We’ve shared this YouTube channel quite a bit because the team behind the Lore in a Minute series does what they do so well. They break down popular videogames into 60 second segments in a hilarious way that’s also pretty educational. With God of War being on everyone’s minds, it was only a matter of time before Kratos and his infamous axe were next up.

If you find yourself in a position where you can’t watch the video above, no worries! The Lore team also provided a full transcript, so no excuses, boy!

Odin and the Aesir ruled the nine realms of the world tree Yggdrasil and obsessively secured their dominance. Odin cut out his own eye to drink from the well of wisdom, tricked the seer Groa into collecting runic tomes to see the future and killed her for her knowledge, and he exiled the prophesied threats of Loki’s children – Hel, Jormungandr and Fenrir.

Thor, eager to prove his might, used his hammer Mjolnir to slay Thamur, the Jotun stone mason who built walls to protect Jotunheim from the unhinged god of thunder. Feeling responsible, Sindri and Brok, Mjolnir’s creators, gladly crafted a new weapon, the Leviathan Axe, to restore balance to the realms. Frost Giants, Dwarves, the Vanir gods, all were displeased with Odin and Thor’s violent bravado.

Well, enemies of Asgard, your prayers are answered. Kratos, a demigod with a knack for toppling mythologies just strolled into Scandinavia. His wife requested her ashes be spread from the highest point in the realms so he’ll drag his son Atreus all over Yggdrasil to find it. Unfortunately, Kratos will find that raising a well-adjusted boy as a single father may require more than a ratty beard, a mythical axe and a quick-time event.

The latest in the God of War series is now available exclusively for PlayStation 4.