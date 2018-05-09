God of War Photo Mode Coming Today

God of War for the PlayStation 4 blew fans out of the water with its incredibly thought out narrative, a complete revamp of its mythology, and seeing the dynamic between father and son with the addition of Atreus. Outlets world-wide continued to lap on the praise, with perfect scores continue to pour in. But this is just the start and Cory Barlog and his team have promised outstanding support for the game post-launch and it looks like we are finally getting that coveted Photo Mode.

Sony sounded off with the good word stating, “With God of War, we hoped to craft a game experience that was both a technical and art showcase. So adding Photo Mode was a no brainer! With Photo Mode, players will be able to unleash their creativity and experience the world, its fast paced combat, the beautifully crafted environments and its deadly characters like never before. With player choice being such a central theme to many of the decisions we made on God of War, we sought to deliver a Photo Mode with lots of options and we’re excited to put it in your hands!”

It’s a stunning game and one that makes it almost imperative to have this stunning feature to truly capture those finer moments in-game.

According to PlayStation, there are five tabs in the Photo Mode menu options to pay attention to:

Camera: Adjust the Field of View, Focal Length, and Camera Roll.

Adjust the Field of View, Focal Length, and Camera Roll. Aperture: Adjust the Depth of Field, Focus Distance, and F-Stop.

Adjust the Depth of Field, Focus Distance, and F-Stop. Filters: Adjust the Film Grain, Exposure, Filter, and Filter Intensity options.

Adjust the Film Grain, Exposure, Filter, and Filter Intensity options. Borders: Add a Vignette and adjust the Vignette Intensity, and Vignette Falloff. This includes a variety of Border styles and the official God of War logo.

Add a Vignette and adjust the Vignette Intensity, and Vignette Falloff. This includes a variety of Border styles and the official God of War logo. Characters: Toggle the visibility of Kratos, Atreus, and all other characters in the scene. And my personal favorite, we’ve added the ability to change Kratos and Atreus’s facial expressions!

The team is even in on all of the “Boy” memes that have been hilariously cropping up since the game’s launch, and now you can yell Atreus’ alternate name in your own way with exclusive emojiis for iOS devices!

God of War is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 4. For more about the game:

His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… And teach his son to do the same.

Kratos is a father again. As mentor and protector to Atreus, a son determined to earn his respect, he is forced to deal with and control the rage that has long defined him while out in a very dangerous world with his son.

From the marble and columns of ornate Olympus to the gritty forests, mountains, and caves of Pre-Viking Norse lore, this is a distinctly new realm with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters, and gods.

