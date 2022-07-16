God of War Raganrok Jotnar Edition Already Being Resold for Big Money

In a world where the PS5 and even Xbox Series X are still being resold on eBay at absurd prices, it should come as no surprise that the God of War Raganrok Jotnar Edition -- the fanciest edition of the new God of War PS4 and PS5 game -- is also being resold on eBay for absurd prices after quickly selling out. When the fancy edition of the game went on sale this week, it was available for $269.99, but not for very long. Now, if you want to get one, you'll have to pray for a restock or pay eBay prices. How much is the edition going for on eBay? About double the retail price.

The first few listings are for the following amounts: $525.00, $479.99, $501.00, $489.99, and $499.99. Will anyone actually buy it for these prices? Probably. And unfortunately, unless there are more restocks, these prices are only going to get more expensive in the build-up to release as supply becomes more scarce.

What does $400 to $500 get you? Well, it nets you the following: A printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarok game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, 7-inches Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary – This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary, The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set – Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes' family, The Legendary Draupnir Ring – A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag, Brok's Dice Set – This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers' brand, Yggdrasil Cloth Map – This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil, A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included), Two-inches Vanir Twins Carvings, 16-inches Mjolnir Replica, Kratos Darkdale Armor, Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic), Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos, Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe, Official God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack, Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook, Avatar Set, and PlayStation 4 Theme.

God of War Ragnarok is set to release worldwide on November 9, 2022 via PS4 and PS5. For more coverage on the upcoming PlayStation exclusive -- including not just the latest news, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation as well -- click here.