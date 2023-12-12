God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla DLC Goes Live With New Update

God of War Ragnarok's new Valhalla DLC is now available to play across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. During The Game Awards this past week, Santa Monica Studio surprised fans when it announced that it would be bringing a new roguelike mode to its 2022 action-adventure game God of War Ragnarok. This mode, dubbed Valhalla, serves as an epilogue to Ragnarok and seems to incorporate various elements from the Greek-era God of War games. Now, those who are looking to return to Ragnarok for themselves can experience Valhalla for free alongside a new update for the game.

As of this moment, Valhalla is live on the PlayStation Store and can be downloaded for no cost whatsoever. Upon downloading the DLC, Valhalla can then be accessed from the main menu for those who have completed the entirety of the base game of God of War Ragnarok. In addition to releasing this DLC, though, Santa Monica Studio has also pushed out patch 5.01 for Ragnarok that comes with a couple of other fixes. Specifically, these improvements are tied to various pieces of equipment in Ragnarok. In all likelihood, more patches for the latest God of War entry should come about in the days and weeks ahead as a way of improving Valhalla.

Until that time, though, you can get a look at everything that has been changed in God of War Ragnarok today via the game's official patch notes below.

New Content

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla DLC – to find out more details about content, please head to our blog post here.

Bug Fixes

Equipment

Fixed an issue that caused the banner of the Draupnir Spear to no longer look upgraded when used in transmog.

Fixed an issue that caused the Flawless Berserker waist armor to not have a glowing effect.

Localization

[Arabic Only] Fixed an alignment issue that caused an icon to overlap with the controller diagram.

Known Issue