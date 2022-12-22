God of War Ragnarok Developer Reveals New Game Plus Release Window

God of War Ragnarok has gotten a release window for its New Game Plus mode. God of War Ragnarok has been out for nearly two months now and fans are picking every little piece of it apart. Not only is its story incredibly rich, but there's a lot of side content to mull over once you've ran through Kratos' journey. Although you can do a lot of it as you progress through the story, there's a lot that opens up even after the game is over. It really gives you a lot of opportunities to continue to hone your combat skills and finish upgrading Kratos and his companions.

However, some folks want to go through the game all over again with all of these new upgrades and really unleash hell on their foes in the early hours of the story. Thankfully, that's in the works! Sony Santa Monica has confirmed a New Game Plus mode for God of War Ragnarok will release sometime in spring 2023. Unfortunately, we have no other details for the mode at this time, but the developer confirmed it will share more closer to that time. However, New Game Plus mode as a general concept allows players to start the game over from the beginning but bring all of their upgrades, weapons, and other key things with them from another save. It's a really key element to have for a game that wants players to replay its story, as it incentivizes you to play through the game in an all-new way.

We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023!



We’ll share more details once we get closer to the release! 🐻 🐺 pic.twitter.com/vmv5X2USuW — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) December 22, 2022

As of right now, we'll just have to sit tight for more information. It's unclear if Sony Santa Monica is expected to support God of War Ragnarok with any other major updates or DLC, but it doesn't seem too likely. The previous game got a few updates, but it wasn't fleshed out in a major way after launch. Perhaps things will be different for this entry, but don't hold your breath.

Are you going to try God of War Ragnarok's New Game Plus mode? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.