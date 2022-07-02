New God of War Ragnarok Tease Has PlayStation Fans Excited

There's growing concern from PlayStation fans about God of War Ragnarok. The chief concern is that it's going to be delayed, however, there's also some concern that it won't live up to the huge expectations it has being the sequel to one of the best games of the previous console generation. Of course, the silence from PlayStation about the game only contributes to both of these concerns. That said, if a new report is to be believed, then the game is about to live up to the hype and then some.

According to Bloomberg reporter, Jason Schreier, those he has spoken to about the game seem not only excited about it, but are saying it's huge. In fact, Schreier compares the buzz to what he was hearing from the team before its predecessor shipped in 2018. Of course, this is a good sign, and has some PlayStation fans excited again for the game.

"People working on it say it's huge and seem to be pretty excited about it. Reminds me of the buzz I was hearing before the 2018 one." said the Bloomberg reporter.

God of War Ragnarok is in development for the PS4 and PS5, and is officially slated to release sometime this year. When exactly, we still don't know as PlayStation continues to keep its cards close to its chest, but rumors have pegged the game for a November release.

"From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018)," reads an official blurb about the game from PlayStation. "Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as they prepare for the prophesied battle that will end the world. Together, Kratos and Atreus venture deep into the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for war. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, gather allies from across the realms and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves choosing between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms..."