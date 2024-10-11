God of War: Ragnarok Upgrade Confirmed For Next Month

PlayStation has confirmed that God of War: Ragnarok is getting an upgrade, and getting it next month. It’s been two years since Santa Monica Studios released the sequel to 2018’s God of War via PS5. Last month, this PS5 release was added to with a PC release. And on November 7, another version of the PlayStation game will release.

What is coming on November 7? Well, on November 7 the PS5 Pro is going to be released, assuming there are no last minute delays. And while PlayStation hasn’t talked about God of War: Ragnarok on PS5 Pro, the PlayStation Store has confirmed the game will be PS5 Pro enhanced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What these enhancements will entail, remains to be seen. From a visual and technical perspective, the new God of War game is one of the best-looking games of the generation. It is hard to imagine how the PS5 Pro will upgrade it. Perhaps the upgrades will be inconsequential, which is why they have not been highlighted, but nonetheless the game has been confirmed as a PS5 Pro enhanced game, joining a growing list of games.

