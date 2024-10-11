God of War: Ragnarok Upgrade Confirmed For Next Month

PlayStation has confirmed that God of War: Ragnarok is getting an upgrade, and getting it next month. It’s been two years since Santa Monica Studios released the sequel to 2018’s God of War via PS5. Last month, this PS5 release was added to with a PC release. And on November 7, another version of the PlayStation game will release.
What is coming on November 7? Well, on November 7 the PS5 Pro is going to be released, assuming there are no last minute delays. And while PlayStation hasn’t talked about God of War: Ragnarok on PS5 Pro, the PlayStation Store has confirmed the game will be PS5 Pro enhanced.
What these enhancements will entail, remains to be seen. From a visual and technical perspective, the new God of War game is one of the best-looking games of the generation. It is hard to imagine how the PS5 Pro will upgrade it. Perhaps the upgrades will be inconsequential, which is why they have not been highlighted, but nonetheless the game has been confirmed as a PS5 Pro enhanced game, joining a growing list of games.
Every Confirmed PS5 Pro Enhanced Game
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- CyubeVR
- Demon’s Souls
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- EA Sports College Football 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- Empire of the Ants
- Enlisted
- F1 24
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Fortnite
- Gran Turismo 7
- God of War: Ragnarok
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Kayak VR Mirage
- Lies of P
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- Madden NFL 25
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Marvel Rivals
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- Mortal Kombat 1
- My Little Universe
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- No Man’s Sky
- Pro Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Redacted
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Retrieval
- Rise of the Ronin
- Rogue Flight
- Spine: This is Gun Fu
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew Motorfest
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- Towers of Aghasba
- Until Dawn
- Warframe
- War Thunder
- World of Warships: Legends
