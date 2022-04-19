God of War Ragnarok Fans Think Something Big Is Coming Tomorrow

God of War fans think something big is coming tomorrow, and of course, the speculation ends with God of War Ragnarok, which is slated to come to PS4 and PS5 this year, but still doesn’t have a release date. The speculation begins with Cory Barlog, the creative director behind the first game, deactivating his Twitter account on March 20. Tomorrow is the final day of the 30-period reactivation period. It’s also the four-year anniversary of God of War, which was released worldwide on April 20, 2018. Of course, this is either a major coincidence or the exact opposite.

In the past, Barlog has teased fans, particularly on Twitter, so a long-play like this isn’t completely out of character and the timing is certainly strange, but for now, this is just speculation. Fortunately, PlayStation fans don’t have to wait long to find out if there’s something to it.

If tomorrow is going to be God of War Ragnarok day, then we will presumably get a new trailer and a release date. It’s also possible tomorrow will simply be the announcement of a God of War Ragnarok-themed PlayStation State of Play. And of course, nothing may happen tomorrow in regards to God of War Ragnarok, but if the game is truly releasing this year, then something is going to have to happen soon because the game’s marketing campaign will need to begin soon if it’s going to follow the traditional model.

Interestingly, all of this speculation comes amid subtle and vague teases from various developers on the game, including a recent tease from a cinematic producer on the game about “something exciting.”

God of War Ragnarok is in development for the PS4 and PS5 and is officially slated to release worldwide sometime this year.

“Together, Kratos and Atreus venture deep into the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for war,” reads an official blurb about the game.”Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, gather allies from across the realms and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves choosing between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms…”