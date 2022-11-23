God of War Ragnarok Update 2.04 Update Live With Patch Notes

A new God of War Ragnarok update is live on PS4 and PS5 alongside official patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does. Unfortunately, Update 2.04 is pretty forgettable. With the update, developer Santa Monica Studios has done two things: fixed a bug that was preventing players from changing the difficulty level in-game and fixed a "rare" crash that sometimes would occur when using the weapons menu. And that's it.

While we know everything that the update does thanks to the patch notes below, we don't have any information about the file size on PS4 or PS5. In other words, the only insight we have to offer about how long it may take to download is that it has no new content, it has no new features, and only fixes two things, all which suggest a very minimal download. That said, for now, this is just speculation.

Below, you can check out the update's complete and official patch notes:

General

Fixed a case where some players were unable to change the difficulty level in-game.

Stability and Performance

Fixed a rare crash that could occur in the weapons menu.

God of War Ragnarok is available via PS4 and PS5. There's currently no word of a PC port. For more coverage on the hit 2022 PlayStation exclusive, click here.

"Despite having a couple of problems with God of War Ragnarok, it's hard for me to say that the game is anything less than excellent," reads a snippet from our review of the game. "Even with high expectations, Ragnarok ended up being a game that I thoroughly enjoyed from its bombastic opening to its character-driven conclusion. Some issues that the previous God of War entry had became more apparent to me with Ragnarok, but otherwise, this is a game that I believe fans are without a doubt going to be happy with."