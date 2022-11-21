God of War Ragnarok Director Explains Controversial Decision With Kratos and Mjolnir

Warning: Spoilers for God of War Ragnarok can be found in this article.

The director of God of War Ragnarok has shed more light on a somewhat controversial decision that was made in the game regarding Kratos and Mjolnir, which is the hammer that Thor wields. In the lead-up to Ragnarok, numerous fans were convinced that Kratos would end up using Mjolnir for himself at some point after duking it out with Thor. Sadly, this dream never became a reality, which ended up surprising a number of people. Now, the director of the project has explained why this move was made.

In a discussion with IGN, God of War Ragnarok's Eric Williams opened up about the thought process involving Kratos and his potential to wield Mjolnir. While admitting that the idea of giving Mjolnir to Kratos as an in-game weapon was something that those at Santa Monica Studio had on the table, Williams didn't like this for a number of reasons. Not only did giving Kratos Mjolnir somewhat clash with the narrative and thematic aspects of God of War Ragnarok, but Williams also believed that it just wouldn't be a surprising choice in the slightest.

"The axe was made to be the counter to [Mjolnir]. It's almost like the good and evil weapon. So [Kratos] wields the weapon for just. Thor wields the weapon for tearing down the giants and things like that. So we didn't think fitting [Mjolnir] into Kratos would work very well," Williams said. "I'll also be completely honest, I'll tell you what I told the team, [...] to me it was too easy. It was expected. It's what people, they could understand it. They could think about it. It wasn't going to surprise. But the weapon that was going to surprise was the weapon that we gave him."

Speaking more about this weapon that was given to Kratos, Williams went on to say that the third major item in Ragnarok, the Draupnir Spear, had a much more personal connection to the former Greek god of war. Not only did the spear have some direct ties to 2010's God of War: Ghost of Sparta, but it was also created with Kratos's own blood, which made him feel more direct ownership over it. Even though the Draupnir Spear may not have been the first choice from fans when it comes to new weapons appearing in Ragnarok, Williams also expressed that he was greatly proud of how it was implemented.

"We put a lot of thought into that, and I challenged the team too. I said, 'Hey, we want to make the best stick ever, that all spears will be judged against,'" Williams said. "And I'll be honest, I think I'd put ours up against any I've seen in a video game."

