How to Change God of War Ragnarok's Graphics Modes

God of War Ragnarok is here and it's quite a visually impressive game. At a glance, the new game looks a lot like the 2018 game, but the visual fidelity has been massively enhanced and it is rich with detail. It's also worth noting that the game is of course benefiting from the power of the PlayStation 5 which allows for all kinds of visual leaps. It's a game that really highlights what the PS5 is capable of on a technical level with seamless and fast loading, beautiful graphics, high frame rates, and much more courtesy of what's going on under the hood.

One of the key features in God of War Ragnarok is the ability to adjust some graphical settings, but not everyone will have access to them. For starters, here's how to access these settings. Simply launch God of War Ragnarok, go to settings, graphics & camera, and then you will be able to mess with the options available to you. PS4 Pro will be able to choose between different resolutions, maxing out at 1656p and will hover around 30 FPS. The PS5, however, has more options, but the ability to use them will depend on your monitor. If you have a 4K/120hz display and have enabled that in your PS5 system settings with VRR, you're free to choose whatever you want and will even have access to a "high frame rate mode" option regardless of if you're in performance or quality mode (we recommend turning this on regardless if you can). You can get a good sense of what the various modes do courtesy of Sony Santa Monica's helpful graphic below.

With #GodofWarRagnarok right around the corner, we’re happy to share all of the graphics modes that will be available to you across PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4!



Check out all the options below to learn about each mode’s resolution and FPS. pic.twitter.com/ribAoDkETb — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) November 3, 2022

God of War Ragnarok appears to be a major hit already as it has received rave reviews. ComicBook.com's Logan Moore gave the game a 4.5/5 and noted that although it has a few problems, it is a great sequel: "Despite having a couple of problems with God of War Ragnarok, it's hard for me to say that the game is anything less than excellent. Even with high expectations, Ragnarok ended up being a game that I thoroughly enjoyed from its bombastic opening to its character-driven conclusion. Some issues that the previous God of War entry had became more apparent to me with Ragnarok, but otherwise, this is a game that I believe fans are without a doubt going to be happy with."

God of War Ragnarok is out now for PS4 and PS5.