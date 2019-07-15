Prime 1 Studio’s Detailed God of War Statue Can Be Pre-Ordered for $1,200

Prime 1 Studio, a purveyor of fine collectibles that encompass all different types of fandoms, has unveiled its first God of War statue that’s inspired by the 2018 game. While one might expect that a statue of Kratos or Atreus or perhaps both would be a natural way to kick off the collection, Prime 1 has instead started with an incredibly detailed Baldur collectible. It’s officially called “Baldur & Broods,” and it’s currently up for pre-orders through Prime 1 for $1,199.

That’s quite the price to pay for a collectible no matter how big of a fan you are of the God of War games, specifically the most recent one, but the quality of the statue might be enough to sway some into purchasing it. The video above shared by the creators walks you through the level of detail this statue boasts with Baldur’s tattooed, violent appearance absorbing the most attention. Beneath Baldur are a few Broods which were some of the more common humanoid enemies Kratos and Atreus encountered during their travels. Images found through the statue’s listing provide closer looks at different angles.

“The Baldur & Broods Statue stands approximately 24.5 inches tall and features the highly detailed body covered in large collection of tattoos, very impressive base decorated with Broods bodies which give a nice touch to the whole piece,” reads the description of the statue.

There’s also another version of the Baldur & Broods collectible that’s called the EX Version. This one costs the same price but is limited to only 500 units and can be seen here.

Whether your God of War fandom makes you motivated enough to buy the statue or not, you’ll be able to appreciate the detail found in Baldur’s appearance if you played through the game. Players become well acquainted with Baldur right near the start of the game and continue to see him throughout the rest of the story. His appearance stays the same throughout despite his many bouts with Kratos, so you have a good grasp on his details by the time you’re done with the game.

Kratos and Atreus will get their own statue next. The collectible that features the duo will be up for pre-orders in the future, according to Prime 1, and compliments this Baldur statue.

“This is the best companion piece to display next to the Kratos & Atreus Statue which will be coming for pre-order soon!” Prime 1 said. “The characters of both Statues are in a combat poses, so they look pretty amazing combined together, like they create a one complete diorama.”