New God of War Game Set in Greece Leaked

A brand new God of War game set in ancient Greece has leaked, but it will be a lot different from what you might be expecting. The God of War series is one of PlayStation’s most valued franchises out there. The series got its start as a pretty melodramatic hack and slash game on the PS2, known for its over the top violence, sex mini-games, and unique take on Greek mythology. By the end of the original trilogy, some had gotten a bit tired of how over the top Kratos was with all of his anger. The series took a bit of a rest following Kratos’ destruction of Greece and eventually came back with a soft-reboot in 2018.

Some fans have wanted to see remasters or remakes of the original God of War games on PS5 since the first two games aren’t playable on the system. God of War 3 was remastered for PS4 and is playable on PS5 as a result, but none of the other games are available. As a result, it means there’s a blindspot for new fans of the series that came on with the very popular Norse mythology era of the series. There have been rumblings of a God of War collection for some time, but it hasn’t really amounted to anything quite yet.

With that said, there have been some rumors that a new God of War set in Greece is coming. It was reported earlier this year that a project featuring a younger Kratos in Greece was in the works, though it seemed to be more of a spin-off rather than the next mainline game. That appears to be the case as gaming insiders Tom Henderson and Jeff Grubb have reported that the new God of War game is a 2.5D Metroidvania game set in Greece. It’s much smaller than what fans might expect and even what Henderson had imagined when he originally reported on the game.

Hearing a lot of scuttlebutt about the 2.5D/metroidvania game or whatever it will be, yeah. Seems to be much smaller in scale than what I initially thought. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 3, 2025

There’s a PlayStation State of Play this week, so it seems like there’s a chance this new God of War game could be revealed there. Either way, it seems like it may be an appetizer while fans wait for the proper next chapter from Sony Santa Monica. Whether or not it will scratch the right itch for fans remains to be seen, but it’s an interesting experiment to keep fans engaged with a beloved franchise. God of War had a handful of PSP spin-offs as well, so it may feel like a throwback to that era of the franchise.

Are you interested in a 2.5D God of War game? Let me know in the comments.