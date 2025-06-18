New God of War Game Reportedly Delayed

A new yet unannounced God of War game has been met with an unfortunate delay, according to sources knowledgeable of the game’s development. The God of War franchise is one of PlayStation’s flagship franchises, largely thanks to Sony Santa Monica’s soft-reboot of the franchise back in 2018. The game took cues from the likes of The Last of Us by creating a more emotionally rich story that centered around a father and son as opposed to Kratos simply slashing his way through anything that gets in his way on a quest of revenge. The more nuanced and mature take on God of War led to numerous awards, great reviews, and incredible sales.

Just 4 years later, PlayStation followed it all up with God of War Ragnarok, which was also met with high praise and great sales. However, it also neatly tied up the story. What seemed to be planned as a trilogy was concluded in the second game. Of course, there are still places the God of War series can go, but they’re a lot less obvious as opposed to where the 2018 game ended. We still don’t really know what Sony Santa Monica has in store for the next game in the series, but there will reportedly be a God of War spin-off before the next mainline Kratos story.

Rumors have been swirling for a while now that a new God of War game is coming very soon. In fact, it was rumored that it was heavily speculated that this game would appear at the recent PlayStation State of Play and potentially release sometime this year. Alas, it didn’t show and many began to wonder if any of these rumors were true in the first place. The new God of War game is heavily rumored to be set in Greece and be more of a 2.5D Metoridvania game, unlike the other recent God of War games. This would be a side story, reportedly featuring Deimos, the brother of Kratos.

However, a new report from Jeff Grubb indicates that this new God of War project was internally delayed to 2026. We have no idea when in 2026 it is planned to release, but if I had to guess, it is likely sometime in the first quarter of 2026. If this was planned for a fall release, it’s hard to imagine the game being delayed past next spring unless there’s something seriously wrong with it.

Of course, take it all with a grain of salt regardless as the game still hasn’t been announced. There are rumors of a big PlayStation Showcase this fall, which is where it could be announced. There’s also a chance it could appear at The Game Awards, which is where God of War Ragnarok‘s DLC was revealed. This also all comes after PlayStation cancelled a live-service God of War game earlier this year, though not much is known about that project.

