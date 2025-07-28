God of War TV Show Gets New Details From Showrunner

The God of War TV show has had fans both excited and worried. However, a new update from the project’s showrunner, Ronald D. Moore, shows that the TV series is on track after the previous script was scrapped. Not only this, but it has been confirmed that Cory Barlog, the creative director of Santa Monica Studio, is directly involved with the development of God of War’s TV adaptation.

In an interview with Collider, Moore spoke about the progress of adapting God of War as well as Barlog’s role in shaping the narrative and design. While the TV show will be based on the 2018 God of War, it will not follow it exactly. However, it will mostly follow the story and align with the characters and feel of the game. Moore revealed he had been researching Kratos and the lore of the games to prepare himself during the scriptwriting phase.

Moore also said he has had regular meetings with Barlog, which have aided Moore in crafting the ideas behind each of Season One’s ten episodes. This has given fans hope that even if the show does not directly follow the game, it will do a good job of adapting it into its own entity.

No details for when shooting would begin were revealed, leaving fans speculating whether filming for God of War would happen by 2026 or 2027. There has been no official confirmation of a cast for the TV show at this time, either.

That said, fans do know other talent attached to the project outside of Moore and Barlog. Tania Lotia, known for The Witcher and Invincible, has reportedly joined as a writer to lend her voice to the God of War TV show.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming God of War TV show? Are you excited for it, or do you still have doubts? Share your thoughts in the comments below!