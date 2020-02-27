GOG Reveals Incredibly Generous Video Game Return Policy

If you’re a gamer, chances are, you’ve bought a terrible video game or two over the years. Maybe a commercial convinced you to buy it before reading reviews, or maybe it was a gift from a well-intentioned family member and you didn’t know better until you tried it for yourself. GOG (Good Old Games) is apparently all too sympathetic, as they have updated their Refund Policy to allow players to return any PC game purchased through the site within 30 days, even if the game has been downloaded and played! It’s a shocking policy for a digital marketplace, but there are some stipulations in place.

While GOG’s policy does not state a specific limit on the number of games that a player can return, the company does reserve the right to reject refunds on a case-by-case basis. In other words, players that want to scam the site by beating games and then getting refunds over and over again will likely find their attempts foiled quickly. GOG has clearly thought this thing through!

All in all, this really is a great policy. Though digital downloads can be incredibly convenient, the problem with digital purchases is that gamers tend to be stuck with games they might not enjoy. Most retailers won’t allow gamers to return physical games they’ve cracked the shrink-wrap on, but those games can always be sold on eBay, traded to a friend, or exchanged for store credit at GameStop. Digital purchases have never had an option like that, so this is a great step in the right direction.

We always believed in a ‘gamers-first’ approach and with this voluntary update to our Refund Policy you can get a full refund up to 30 days after purchasing a product, even if you downloaded, launched, and played it. More details – https://t.co/WfwZkyLkbo — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) February 26, 2020

If GOG’s policy is a success, it will be interesting to see if other digital marketplaces enact similar policies. Last month, Nintendo won a lawsuit in Europe that said the retailer doesn’t have to allow consumers to cancel their digital pre-orders. The ruling was a win for Nintendo, but a loss for consumers, who can easily cancel pre-orders from brick-and-mortar stores. By contrast, GOG’s policy is a big win for consumers. Hopefully, it sticks.

What do you think of GOG’s refund policy? Does it make you more likely to purchase games from the site? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!