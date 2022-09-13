GoldenEye 007 Remaster on Xbox Contains Major Multiplayer Drawback

The remastered iteration of GoldenEye 007 that has been confirmed to be coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch is going to contain a massive drawback on the former platform. Announced during today's Nintendo Direct presentation, it was revealed that GoldenEye 007 would finally be coming back on modern platforms, much to the joy of a number of fans. However, that joy was short-lived for those on Xbox once it was announced that this version of the game will fall short in comparison to the edition that's landing on Nintendo Switch.

As mentioned on the official 007 website, it was made clear that online multiplayer for GoldenEye 007 will only be present on Nintendo Switch. While the Xbox version of the game will still contain remastered 4K visuals, achievements, and all of the levels from the original campaign, multiplayer will only be playable online for those on Switch.

"Exclusive to the new Switch version of the 1997 title will be online play, allowing 007 fans across the world to take part in the popular four person multiplayer mode together," read the press release in question.

In short, this is a massive blow to the Xbox version of the game. While it seems like split-screen multiplayer for GoldenEye 007 will still be possible on Xbox, the fact that Nintendo has snagged exclusivity for the online component is a major disappointment. This is only amplified by the fact that GoldenEye 007 won't be outright purchasable on Switch and will instead be locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of Nintendo Switch Online.

It remains to be seen if this move will only be a timed exclusive for the Switch iteration of GoldenEye 007, which is something that we've seen with plenty of other releases over the past couple of years. If any additional news on this front is shared in the future, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

Are you greatly disappointed by this news with the remaster of GoldenEye 007? And does this move impact the platform that you'll look to play the game on? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.