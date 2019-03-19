Google Announces First-Party Studio Led by Jade Raymond

While Google did not unveil a new console during their GDC presentation like many had anticipated, they did bring the heat with the reveal of Stadia, their new video game streaming platform. The new service will be able to be run via an Internet connection and Chrome browser on any device that will run as much. That said, along with the announcement of the new platform, Google also announced that they have created Stadia Games and Entertainment, their own first-party studio, and it will be led by Jade Raymond, co-creator of Assassin’s Creed.

Raymond recently confirmed via Twitter that she had “joined Google as VP.” However, she never explicitly stated what her exact role would be at the company. Now that the cat is out of the bag, we know that she will be taking on a considerable role in the future of gaming for Google as the head of Stadia Games and Entertainment.

“As the head of Stadia Games and Entertainment, I will not only be bringing first party game studios to reimagine the new generation of games,” Raymond said during the GDC presentation. “Our team will also be working with external developers to make all of the bleeding edge Google technology you’ve seen here today available to partner studios big and small. We are committed to going down a bold path, learning what is working best, and sharing key tools and tech so that we can take games to the next level together.”

For those who aren’t aware, Google Stadia will offer players the ability to stream video games without the need for fancy hardware. It even supports up to 4K at 60 FPS and features more power than the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X combined. You can read all about it right here.

We don’t have an exact launch date for Google Stadia, but it is expected to arrive at some point in 2019. Here’s to hoping we learn more in the very near future.

What do you think about the new streaming service announced by Google? Do you think the new Jade Raymond-led studio is going to be pumping out some great content?