You’ll Soon Get to Talk to Pikachu Through Your Google Home and Amazon Echo Devices

Soon, you’ll be able to talk to Pikachu through your Google Home or Amazon Echo devices.

A new app was announced in Japan yesterday called Pikachu Talk, which is compatible with both Amazon and Google devices. Few specifics were given about the new app, but it apparently will let players talk to Pikachu while using their various home devices. Hopefully, the app will mean that asking Alexa for the weather will return a series of “Pika Pika Pika!” since Pikachu can’t actually talk Japanese, English…or any other human language.

The app will be released in Japan later this year and will make its way overseas sometime in 2018.

Hey You, Pikachu

Many fans are hoping that the “Pikachu Talk” app will act as a spiritual successor to Hey You, Pikachu, an Nintendo 64 game that let players command Pikachu via a special microphone device. Hey You, Pikachu players had to earn Pikachu’s friendship over time in order to get Pikachu to move into their house and eventually collect Pika Points for new items. While the game was great for kids, the microphone and software was calibrated to work only for high-pitched voices…meaning many adults were left out on the fun.

No direct sequel to Hey You, Pikachu was ever made, but there were several games that also allowed players to interact with Pikachu in different ways. Pokemon Channel let players watch TV with Pikachu, and two PokePark games let players actually control Pikachu as he adventured through a park.

We’ll find out more about the Pikachu Talk app in the coming weeks, so stay tuned!

