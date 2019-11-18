Google Stadia Nearly Doubles Launch Lineup

When Google‘s Stadia, the upcoming video game streaming service, first revealed that it would launch with the ability to play 12 different games, folks have complained about the severely limited launch lineup. Well, no longer! Google has since nearly doubled the number of launch titles available on the service from 12 to 22.

New additions to Stadia’s launch lineup include the likes of Metro Exodus, Final Fantasy XV, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and more. These join the already impressive launch titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to make for a much more enticing product overall.

Our launch lineup has just expanded! We now have 22 titles available to play starting November 19, with even more games arriving by the end of 2019. pic.twitter.com/mN8WbLjuBW — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) November 18, 2019

Here’s the updated list of video games set to be available via Stadia when it launches on November 19th. There are a number of announced titles that’ll join the service later, but the following is what folks will have access to right out of the gate:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2 Destiny 2: The Collection (available in Stadia Pro) Farming Simulator 2019 Final Fantasy XV Football Manager 2020 Grid 2019 Gylt Just Dance 2020 Kine Metro Exodus Mortal Kombat 11 NBA 2K20 Rage 2 Rise of the Tomb Raider Red Dead Redemption 2 Samurai Shodown (available in Stadia Pro) Shadow of the Tomb Raider Thumper Tomb Raider 2013 Trials Rising Wolfenstein: Youngblood

What do you think about Stadia’s Day One lineup? Are you interested in picking up the streaming service when it’s live? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Google Stadia is set to launch on November 19th. Games must be purchased to be played, unless otherwise noted. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Stadia right here.