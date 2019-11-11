Google Stadia Launch Games Revealed

Today, Google revealed the launch line upfor Google Stadia, which is set to release on November 19. The lineup is only 12 games deep, but it does feature some heavy hitters, such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Mortal Kombat 11, Destiny 2, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. According to Google, Stadi’s 12 launch games are “carefully chosen” and will offer a little bit of something for everyone with a myriad of genres and age ratings represented. Further, Google notes 14 more games will be made available by the end of the year, with new games being added later in November and December. Unfortunately, Google doesn’t reveal all of these upcoming titles, but does note that Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Attack on Titan 2 are included in the bunch.

As for the launch games, they include the following: Mortal Kombat 11, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2: The Collection, Gylt, Just Dance 2020, Kine, Samurai Showdown, Thumper, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Years Anniversary Edition.

As you can see, it’s a pretty light launch lineup of games, most of which you’ve probably already played. In fact, included in this dozen of titles is only one exclusive, Gylt, a haunting single-player puzzle adventure game that looks promising, but also sounds a bit on the short side.

