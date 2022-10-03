Infamous Google Stadia GDC Display Auctioned for Charity

Google Stadia will likely go down in history as one of the biggest failures in the history of the video game industry. In what can only be described as a bit of foreshadowing, the company promoted the system's reveal at Game Developer's Conference 2019 with a display featuring three other big commercial failures: E.T. for the Atari 2600, Nintendo's Power Glove, and the Sega Dreamcast. The display read "Anything you dream can be built," and the pieces were loaned out by the Video Game History Foundation's Peter Cifaldi. Following Google's decision to end the Stadia service, Cifaldi is now auctioning off all three pieces to raise money for the foundation.

Cifaldi's Tweet about the auction can be found embedded below. Readers interested in checking out the auction for themselves can do so right here.

Remember when Google Stadia had that GDC display where they sat it next to three of gaming history's most famous failures?



Now you can recreate this display in your own home! I provided the originals for the display, and now I'm selling them for charity. https://t.co/xwwPzMCaRN pic.twitter.com/aFovsGyAZP — Frank Cifaldi (Haunted).nes (@frankcifaldi) September 29, 2022

As of this writing, the auction is sitting at $2,025, with more than three days left to go. All net proceeds from the auction will go to the nonprofit. On Twitter, Cifaldi says that he's been asked by several people whether the auction also includes a Google Stadia controller. Cifaldi said that it doesn't because "no one has a Stadia, if they did then we wouldn't be here cashing in on their misfortune." It's hard to disagree with that logic, but those interested in bidding should keep that in mind!

Google announced its plans to shutter the Stadia service just a few days ago. While the end seemed inevitable, the announcement caught many developers by surprise, as they were not made aware ahead of time. Some had games set to release over the next few weeks, and many have been left wondering if their contracts will be honored. The whole thing is a disaster, and will certainly make some gamers hesitate to commit to a similar service in the future. While Google plans to reimburse users for their Stadia purchases, a future company might not do the same!

Are you disappointed that Google Stadia is coming to an end? Do you plan on placing a bid for this collection? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Kotaku]