First Google Stadia Studio Announced With Plans for “Unique Gaming Experiences”

Google made another Stadia-related move this week ahead of the platform’s launch by announcing the first ever Google Stadia studio. It’ll be located in Montreal, Quebec, and will be the first Google Stadia location to create exclusive and unique games for the platform, according to Google. “Immersive” and “engaging” were some of the descriptors used to talk about what sorts of projects would emerge from this studio, though no specific teasers about what’s planned was were provided.

Jade Raymond, the vice president and head of Stadia Games & Entertainment, announced the opening of the Montreal studio in a post on the Google blog. Raymond said the Montreal studio would be the first destination for building Stadia games that’ll be exclusive to the platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Stadia Games and Entertainment’s studio will produce exclusive, original content across a diverse portfolio of games in all your favorite genres,” the Google Stadia announcement said. “Stadia is designed to be one destination for all the ways people play games—and Montréal is where we’re going to start building them.”

Raymond added that these games would be made within a “diverse and inclusive workplace.” Again, there weren’t any indications of what games will be made or even what genres the studio will focus on first, but they’re said to be “unique gaming experiences.”

“Just as Stadia intends to change the way games are accessed and experienced by players, we want to change the way games are made,” Raymond’s post said. “That starts with our culture. Stadia is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace; these diverse perspectives will shape the games we create together. We’re committed to building an environment that will empower the developers who work at Stadia to create new, unique gaming experiences”

The post was closed out by saying the Google Stadia studio would be more than “good enough” and would be more ambitious, inclusive, and engaging.

Following its initial announcement when the platform was revealed, Google shared news earlier in the year regarding how much the service would actually cost and the different editions those interested could purchase. A more recent announcement said that November 19th would be the first day that Google Stadia gear would start arriving for those who purchased it, so we’ll see in under a month just how well Google’s innovative gaming platform holds up when it’s tried by users with diverse Internet speeds.