Google Stadia Pro Reveals December’s Free Games

Google’s Stadia, the video game streaming service from the giant technology company, might have had a rocky launch, but that hasn’t stopped it from continuing to truck forward. It’s still early days, after all, and who knows? Maybe things will really turn around. Adding to the “pro” column is the recent reveal of two new free games coming to the Stadia Pro service in the form of Farming Simulator 19 and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

For those that might be confused about how all this works, think of Google Stadia Pro as PlayStation Plus, but for Stadia. There will periodically be new free games, and folks can “claim” them to add to their account for free and play. If the subscription lapses, so to do the games, but they at still attached to the account should said account owner sign back up. Stadia Pro has a $10 monthly subscription fee, and all other games was be purchased via Stadia’s digital storefront.

Our Stadia Pro lineup keeps on growing! Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 are both coming to Stadia Pro in December. Just log-in & redeem them at no additional charge with Stadia Pro. Check out our blog for additional details → https://t.co/dNveExnzuw pic.twitter.com/9L8K6NWaxj — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) November 26, 2019

Stadia Pro subscribers currently have access to both Destiny 2 and Samurai Shodown for free, but the new titles are set to join the lineup on December 1st at 9am PT. You can read more about all that over in Stadia’s blog post about it.

Google Stadia is now available. Games must be purchased to be played via Stadia, unless otherwise noted. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Stadia right here.