Gotham Knights Reveals New Look at Court of Owls

Prior to its launch in the coming month, WB Games Montreal has now revealed a new look at the Court of Owls from Gotham Knights. Back when Gotham Knights was first announced in 2020, one of the most exciting reveals about the new Batman video game is that it would feature the villainous Court of Owls group. And while much of the involvement of the Court in the narrative for Gotham Knights is still being kept under wraps, WB Games is beginning to show off more of the members that comprise the organization.

Revealed on social media, a new poster for Gotham Knights that prominently features the Court of Owls was shown off. The art shows off many of the different members and enemy types that will make up the Court, with Talon notably standing at the forefront of the image. While the Court of Owls has appeared in a number of Gotham Knights videos and trailers up until this point, this is likely the most detailed look we've seen of them so far.

Beware the Court of Owls that watches all the time, for even the very bones of Gotham are under their control. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/iJjRutbdSP — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) September 14, 2022

One of the most popular fan theories related to the Court of Owls in Gotham Knights is that their involvement will tie in with the death of Batman, which serves as the catalyst for the game's story. While the absence of Batman is something that prompts Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood to come together to protect Gotham City, a number of fans naturally assume that the Dark Knight won't actually be dead. In fact, some believe that Batman will have somehow faked his death in order to infiltrate the Court of Owls, or he will instead have been mind-controller by the Court itself. It remains to be seen if any of these theories will be accurate, but we don't have much longer to find out.

If you weren't already aware, Gotham Knights is poised to release in a little over a month on October 21st. When it does arrive, it will be exclusive to current-gen platforms with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Are you going to look to pick up Gotham Knights for yourself when it drops? And what do you think about the Court of Owls based on what we've seen so far? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.