Gotham Knights Teasers Are Getting Creepy

Gotham Knights is set to resurface this Saturday at DC FanDome. What Batman fans can expect to see and learn from the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, remains to be seen. A new trailer plus gameplay is a safe bet, and there’s a chance a release date will be revealed, or at least a more narrow release window than “2022.” Whatever the case, WB Games Montreal has been hyping up the appearance all month over on Twitter with a variety of teasers, which are steadily getting creepier and creepier, leading to many fans wondering just how creepy the final product will be.

The teasers themselves are all short and not very revealing. In other words, they don’t contain any big reveals or even any big hints or teases. However, if they are indicative of tone, Gotham Knights may be more creepy and eerie than previously thought, which begs the question if WB Games Montreal is going to lean into one of the aspects that make the Court of Owls so sinister, which is that they kidnap children to train into their assassins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the teasers for yourself:

https://twitter.com/GothamKnights/status/1448695140747550720

https://twitter.com/GothamKnights/status/1448347906814193665

https://twitter.com/GothamKnights/status/1447970352634765317

It remains to be seen how many more teasers will be released before DC FanDome, but it’s safe to assume we will, at the very least, get one more tomorrow.

Gotham Knights is set to release worldwide sometime next year via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Below, you can read more about the upcoming third-person action RPG:

“Gotham Knights is a brand-new open-world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death,” reads an official pitch of the game. “An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight.”