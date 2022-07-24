Gotham Knights Developer Teases Damian Wayne Involvement

The developers at WB Games Montreal behind the upcoming video game Gotham Knights have teased that Damian Wayne could somehow play a role in the title's story. Ever since Gotham Knights was first announced, a number of DC fans have wondered why the studio opted to make Tim Drake the Robin in the game rather than Damian, who has taken up the mantle of Robin in a number of recent comic book runs. And while the studio has largely remained quiet on this topic, it sounds like Damian himself could somehow still play a part in the narrative.

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, we inquired about Damian and whether or not he was ever considered as a playable character within Gotham Knights. In short, the developers were quite dodgy about this subject matter and declined to outright answer the question. However, it was said that once players experience the game in full, it will become clear why Damian wasn't chosen as the Robin for Gotham Knights.

"It's hard for me to answer that question without a major spoiler in the storyline," Gotham Knights creative director Patrick Redding said. "There are reasons that will become very clear why Damian is not in the picture."

It's worth stressing that Redding's wording here doesn't imply that Damian will actually be showing up within Gotham Knights. That being said, it's clear that something within the game's story happens to tie in with him in some capacity. Whether or not that means he's directly involved with the plot of Gotham Knights or is instead merely mentioned offhand in some manner remains to be seen, but luckily, we won't have to wait too much longer to find out.

Gotham Knights is poised to release in just a couple of short months on October 25, 2022. When the game does arrive, it will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

