Gotham Knights Interview: WB Games Developers Explain Robin's Gameplay Style and Story Arc

Gotham Knights is shaping up to be one of the biggest games releasing this fall, and as such, we've finally started to see more of the game in action. To that end, developer WB Games Montreal today released a new trailer for the title that specifically highlighted Robin. And while this trailer does a good job of quickly giving us an idea of what Robin will be like to play as, a pair of developers behind the project have shed even more light on what can be expected from the iconic Batman character in the forthcoming game.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, WB Games Montreal's narrative director Ann Lemay and animation director Lloyd Colaco talked to us more about all things associated with Robin in Gotham Knights. Colaco opened up to us about the process of creating a unique style of play for Robin compared to the other Knights, which involved extensive motion capture sessions with professional martial artists. He also touched on how Robin is a more stealth-focused character compared to Nightwing, Red Hood, and Batgirl, which means he has certain abilities at his disposal that are greatly different from the other protagonists.

The thing that Lemay said is most exciting about Robin's involvement in Gotham Knights is that it tells a story associated with the character that doesn't see him directly tied to Batman. For the most part, many of Robin's stories in Batman media tend to always involve the Dark Knight since the Boy Wonder is his sidekick. Gotham Knights instead gets to feature a version of Tim Drake that is looking to fill the void that Batman has left behind in the wake of his death.

"We always knew that we wanted to skew towards a younger Robin to have a good age range among the Knights. They all have a different age and a perspective that comes with that, but also, Tim specifically as a character was the one who spent the most time with Bruce. Both Tim with Bruce and Robin with Batman," Lemay told us. "It's how does he define himself now that Batman is no longer there. And he expresses that Batman and Bruce has faith in him. And that is very much a part of what we're doing with Tim as a character in the game. And there are scenes that will be centered around that and both in how he questions that and how he relies around the people around him to help him brown himself as well. So that is absolutely a part of his evolution and story in the game."

If you'd like to watch our full interview with Lemay and Colaco, you can find it attached in the video at the top of this page. And as for Gotham Knights, the game is poised to launch later this fall on October 25th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.