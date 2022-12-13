Gotham Knights Releases New Update With Patch Notes

WB Games Montreal has released a new Gotham Knights via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, the update is not available via PC yet, so owners of this version of the game will need to wait longer for everything below. Why the PC update is coming later -- assuming it's coming later, as it's not specific -- is not disclosed, but this isn't the first time the updates have been divided across console and PC, with the former getting access to patches first.

As for the contents of the update, there's not much that's very noteworthy. We know everything the update does because WB Games Montreal has released the update alongside official patch notes, which confirm a few different stability fixes, as well as some balancing issues. The bulk of the latter changes focus on Heroic Assault, so if you've been having problems with this aspect of the game then this update may be more consequential for you than everyone else.

While we know what the update does via the patch notes, the patch notes do not reveal what the various file sizes are that PlayStation and Xbox users can anticipate downloading the next time they boot up the game. We know there's a download, but that's it. That said, we can infer from the patch notes that the size isn't very big, which should mean a quick and easy download. Right now, this is just speculation though.

Below, you can check out the patch notes for yourself:

General

Balancing

Pass on rewards/drops to scale accordingly in the Open World(Beyond level 40)

Heroic Assault

"Ultra Cosmic" Colorway fix to unlock properly



Fixes to environment assets



Getting stuck or invisible collisions



Fixes to AI alertness levels and behaviours

Fix for map icons not appearing accordingly

Stability

Crash fixes for Heroic Assault

Crash fix for certain player abilities

Fixes to input functionality issues during Heroic Assault

Gotham Knights is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more news coverage on the Batman game, click here.