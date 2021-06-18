Gotham Knights Developer Job Listing May Hint at Their Next Game

✖

WB Games Montreal, better known as the developer on Gotham Knights, has shared a new job listing on its official Twitter account. The studio is apparently looking for a 3C game designer that will be "responsible for designing and driving development of player characters for a third-person open world action game." The listing does not specifically mention Gotham Knights, so it's quite possible that this is for the studio's next project, whatever that might be. Throughout its 11-year history, the studio has predominantly worked on games focused on DC properties, so it will be interesting to see what else they might be working on!

The Tweet from WB Games Montreal can be found embedded below.

Weekly Hot Job : 3C Game Designer 🔥 The 3C Game Designer will be responsible for designing and driving development of player characters for a third-person open world action game. Join us!: https://t.co/qFtbMV7fu6 pic.twitter.com/qkaGsGaVRV — WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) June 17, 2021

Given that Gotham Knights hasn't released yet, it's a bit unusual to speculate what might come next, but it definitely seems like WB Games Montreal is looking towards the future! In 2018, lead game designer Osama Dorias appeared on the Humans of Gaming podcast where he confirmed that the studio is working on two DC properties. Presumably, one of those projects was Gotham Knights, and it's possible that the other could be this new project.

Job listings such as this one give video game fans an inside look into the development process that previously would have been impossible. Unfortunately, a lot of times these can occur very early into the development process, so fans often end up waiting a long time to get some kind of pay-off for hints like this. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what comes next!

Gotham Knights is set to release next year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Gotham Knights? What DC game would you like to see WB Games Montreal tackle next? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!