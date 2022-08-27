Gotham Knights Gameplay Showcases Harley Quinn Boss Fight

Gotham Knights has gotten a new gameplay video that showcases a battle between Nightwing and Harley Quinn. Gotham Knights is shaping up to be one of 2022's biggest games. It's the long-awaited return of the Batfamily in gaming form following their last appearance in Batman: Arkham Knight. With that said, it's important to note that this game is not connected to the Arkham franchise, it's in its own universe set after Batman "died". Some fans have speculated that The Dark Knight is not actually dead in this game, sharing another parallel to Arkham Knight where Batman faked his death. At the end of the game, a supernatural Batman-like figure can be seen attacking criminals, leading some to think Batman now uses fear toxin on enemies to maintain control of Gotham.

Nevertheless, Batman's greatest villains are running amuck in Gotham Knights, and his allies are tasked with stopping them. Harley Quinn makes her return as one of the more prominent antagonists in the game and IGN has shared new footage of a boss battle with her. The gameplay showcases Nightwing confronting Harley Quinn at a "party" she has organized. Of course, it's one big trap for the hero and leads to him having to fight a number of Harley's henchmen. The gameplay offers one of the best looks at combat in Gotham Knights to date and allows fans to see more of the story and how characters will interact with the villains in the game. You can view the gameplay below.

Gotham Knights recently had its release date moved up by four days. The game will now release 4 days early, allowing fans the opportunity to get in on the action a bit sooner. For those also looking forward to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, this will give you a full week to enjoy Gotham Knights before moving to the new entry in the massively successful shooter franchise. It's not super clear why the release date moved up, but no one is going to complain about getting a game sooner.

Gotham Knights releases on October 21st, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.