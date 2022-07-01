Gotham Knights Gameplay Highlights Robin's Unique Abilities

A new Gotham Knights gameplay video showcases just how versatile Robin is in the new video game. Gotham Knights is one of the biggest games set to release in 2022, largely because it features a number of Batfamily characters that fans have always wanted to play as. Although the Arkham games had a few opportunities for players to play as characters like Red Hood and Batgirl, they were still largely confined to feeling like clones of Batman. Gotham Knights aims to highlight how all of these characters are different while also showing how they can work together as a team through co-op gameplay.

Following a recent Robin trailer, a new Gotham Knights gameplay video has been released and it shows Robin taking on a group of thugs who are robbing some kind of armored truck. The video begins by showing how Robin can utilize the Justice League's satellite teleportation technology to move around the map and even use it to drop down on top of enemies for a quick takedown. The video then showcases Robin's acrobatic abilities, highlighting his ability to quickly dodge attacks, use the environment to fight his enemies, and more. The hero then shoots some fireworks into the sky, which seemingly cause bits of fire to rain down on enemies in the area. Needless to say, he's pretty resourceful and should be a blast to play as.

Warner Bros. has already released various videos and gameplay demoes showcasing gameplay for Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood, so fans should have a pretty good idea of who they may want to play as when the game comes out. ComicBook recently sat down with some of the team on Gotham Knights and got to talk with them about Robin and other aspects of the game. Despite the fact the Justice League's satellite plays a role in the game, the Justice League itself is not expected to appear in Gotham Knights beyond simple references and nods to other DC heroes.

Gotham Knights releases on October 25th, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. What do you think of Robin's gameplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.