Gotham Knights Murals Pop Up in Montreal

✖

Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal has revealed a series of huge murals bringing the video game's main characters to life. The DC video game is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 25th, and the promotional machine is already kicking into full gear. The faces of Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood -- the playable characters in the upcoming video game -- have all been plastered across buildings in Montreal as part of the city's ongoing MURAL Festival.

More specifically, WB Games Montreal partnered on the project with marketing agency LNDMRK and features work from local Montreal artists. The Batgirl mural is by L.A.L.A., the Robin mural is by Kevin Ledo, the Nightwing mural is by Jonathan Bergeron, and the Red Hood mural is by Mort. You can check out a look at the murals and their creation in the video shared by WB Games Montreal embedded below:

On the occasion of @muralfestival, we're proud to reveal our project in collaboration with @lndmrk !

4 local artists have brought our #GothamKnights characters to life in the city. Thank you so much for this amazing project! pic.twitter.com/KMDJsQeFy1 — WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) June 14, 2022

"Gotham Knights features the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman's death," the official description of the new video game from WB Games Montreal reads. "From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city's history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, players will confront an array of challenges as they evolve into their own version of the Dark Knight."

As noted above, Gotham Knights is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 25th. It does not have a version for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One any longer, however. There are several different versions available to pre-order from $69.99 to $299.99 wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming DC video game right here.

What do you think of the new Gotham Knights murals? Are you excited to check out the upcoming DC video game when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!