Gotham Knights Sale Makes Game Cheaper than Ever Before

Gotham Knights is only a couple of months old, but a new sale for this Batman universe game and others like it has already dropped this game to less than half of its original price. It's as cheap as it's ever been – if you're playing on the PC platform via Steam, that is – which makes this the perfect time now to pick up the game if you've been on the fence about Gotham Knights and its Batfamily characters.

The game is just $26.99 right now on Steam which, if you're looking for a deal, is as good a price as you're going to get unless you're trying to buy a key from some third-party site. While the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game go for $70 each, the PC version starts at $60, so you're already getting a bit of a deal there before this sale is accounted for. The Epic Games Store version of the game is still full price, so Steam's your better option there unless Epic Games decides to counter this with a sale of its own.

For reference and for those who track deals like this one, the game's admittedly dropped to this lowest price yet in the past, but that did involve buying it through a third-party retailer. As far as Steam's own marketplace goes, this is the cheapest it's ever been there.

If you're wondering what the occasion is now for this sale, it's happening because Warner Bros. Games is hosting a mini event of sorts on Steam to celebrate Bruce Wayne's birthday. Whether you knew it was the Dark Knight's birthday or not, you can still take advantage of the deals that are ongoing for different Batman games. Those include Batman: Arkham City, Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham Knight, and of course Gotham Knights. Other games that Batman plays a big part in that are on sale, too, include the Injustice games and different Lego DC games that Batman and his cohorts are in.

You can look through the full list of Batman games on sale here via Steam.