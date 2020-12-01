Gotham Knights Confirms Good News for Single-Player Gamers

✖

Gotham Knights was officially announced to great fanfare earlier this year, when a teaser trailer and gameplay footage debuted during the DC FanDome virtual convention. While we'll still have to wait a while for the game's release, more details surrounding its gameplay experience have gradually been coming to light. Among those is the fact that the game will operate as a two-person co-op -- but according to the game's developers, that won't be mandatory. As senior producer Fleur Marty told IGN earlier this year, the narrative of Gotham Knights is able to be experienced completely in single-player, if someone chooses to not go online during gameplay.

"Yes, absolutely. That you can also completely experience in solo if you want to, you're not going to miss out on anything," Marty revealed. "If you're playing single player, you can be offline if you want to. We think that teaming up and living that dynamic duo fantasy can be also a really great experience for players, but we won't force it on them."

This will surely delight a fair share of single-player gamers, especially those who might not want to rely on a randomly-matched stranger to be able to engage with a certain level of the game. Marvel's Avengers, which released earlier this year, included segments that required co-op with multiple players, something that proved to be somewhat polarizing.

You can check out the official description for Gotham Knights below!

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open-world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

Are you excited for Gotham Knights? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Gotham Knights is set to hit consoles sometime in 2021, and you can check out more of our coverage right here!