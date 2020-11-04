Gotham Knights Team Explains Why They Chose 2-Player Over 4-Player Co-Op

✖

Ever since it was officially unveiled earlier this year, DC fans have been incredibly eager to find out more about the Gotham Knights video game. The new narratively-driven game will allow fans the opportunity to play as various members of the Batfamily - Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin - in some unexpected ways. One of the most surprising reveals we've gotten is that the game will allow for a maximum of 2-player co-op -- a detail that creative director Patrick Redding explained during an interview with IGN.

"You can have four-player brawler experiences, [but] I think the more you try to lean into that, the more you end up having to create environments that only really work for that," Redding revealed. "And if you look at the fantasy of the Batman family and when these heroes get together, it is often weirdly kind of a drop in drop out scenario. They'll, they'll be running, rolling their solo crime-fighting efforts, and then they'll cross paths and it'll turn out they're after the same guy."

"And, you know, they kind of joined forces and they take that on and then go their separate ways or decide to team up some more that's all possible in the current dynamic," Redding continued. "Focusing more on the idea of the immediate team-up of two allowed us to say, 'OK, we can build a world that works perfectly well for either solo play or pairing off.'"

This reasoning definitely makes sense juxtaposed with what gameplay we've already seen of Gotham Knights, and will allow people to further explore and develop their gameplay for each character. This will also allow for co-op opportunities with two people playing the same character -- with a catch.

"Because the characters are so distinct from each other, there's a bit of asymmetry, a bit of the complementary skillset and ability set that actually makes teaming up kind of awesome if you happen to have different characters," Redding explained in the same interview. "Now, if you happen to have two Batgirls, you can also do that. Obviously, the potential of having different Batgirl builds, and how they look different and play differently is really cool too."

Gotham Knights is set to hit consoles sometime in 2021, and you can check out more of our coverage right here!

