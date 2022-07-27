Gran Turismo 7 Update Adds 3 New Cars

A new update for Gran Turismo 7 is planned to roll out in the coming day on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. Since the release of GT7 earlier this year, developer Polyphony Digital has been great about releasing frequent new patches for the popular racing game. Now, the latest update for Gran Turismo 7 is expected to add three new cars to the game that players will be able to check out for themselves.

Divulged in a new trailer today, Polyphony Digital announced that Gran Turismo 7 will get this new update on PS5 and PS4 tomorrow on July 28th. In total, the patch will add the 2013 Porcshe 918 Spyder, the 1984 Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette Group 5, and the 1954 Meserati A6GCS/53 Spyder. All three cars were briefly shown off in the video that you can check out for yourself in the tweet below.

The beauty, the legend and the supercar.



Patch 1.19 available now.#GT7 pic.twitter.com/zsLcjbHS41 — Gran Turismo (@thegranturismo) July 27, 2022

"This video introduces some of the content added with this update, such as the Maserati A6GCS / 53 Spyder '54, a sleek two-seater sports car that was awarded the Gran Turismo Trophy, the Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette Group 5 '84, a legendary Skyline variant that lit up the Japanese racing scene in the 1980s, and the Porsche 918 Spyder '13, a super sports car and successor to the Carrera GT," says Polyphony's description of the new cars in question that are heading to GT7.

While this update might be most notably adding the three aforementioned cars, it will also be upgrading one other aspect of Gran Turismo 7. Specifically, two new locations will be added to Scapes, which is the photo mode portion of GT7 where you can snap pics of various vehicles that you own. This patch will be adding both Shikoku and Tomica Town as new locations where you can take photos. Even though this isn't a drastic improvement to GT7, it's still cool to see that Scapes should only continue to get more vast over time.

Gran Turismo 7 is currently available to play on both PS5 and PS4. If you'd like to learn more about the game, you can read our review right here.