Sony Teasing “Breakthrough” AI Collaboration with Gran Turismo 7 Developer

This week, Sony AI will pull back the curtain on a “breakthrough project” with Sony Interactive Entertainment and Gran Turismo 7 developer Polyphony Digital. The official reveal won’t take place until Wednesday February 9th, but Sony AI’s official Twitter account dropped an interesting teaser trailer. The brief teaser features quite a bit of car-related imagery, and with Gran Turismo 7 coming next month, it seems like a safe bet that this collaboration has something to do with the game! Sadly, there’s little to go off of at this time, but fortunately, fans won’t have to wait much longer to learn more.

The full teaser can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

On 2/9, our team is excited to launch our Gaming Flagship and announce a breakthrough project in #AI created through a collab with Polyphony Digital Inc. (PDI) and @Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE). Enjoy this sneak peek. https://t.co/XlHvBQuu1Q — Sony AI (@SonyAI_global) February 7, 2022

Gran Turismo 7 might be one of the year’s most highly-anticipated PlayStation exclusives! This year marks the 25th anniversary of the racing franchise, and over the last two-and-a-half decades, PlayStation fans have seen the series grow and evolve in a number of significant ways. The next-gen era could see the next major step for the series, and it will be interesting to see if Wednesday’s announcement ties into Gran Turismo 7, or perhaps a future series entry. Polyphony Digital has worked almost exclusively on the Gran Turismo franchise over the years, so this announcement will no doubt have something to do with the series!

Even if this announcement does not tie into Gran Turismo 7, the PlayStation 5 version should offer fans a number of major improvements over past games in the series, including 4K resolution, 60fps, haptic feedback, and ray-tracing. Pending Wednesday’s announcement, it’s possible we could also see drastic improvements to the artificial intelligence of in-game opponents, but for now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Gran Turismo 7 is set to release March 4th on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to playing Gran Turismo 7? What do you think Sony is planning to unveil this week?