Gran Turismo 7 Developer Apologizes Following 30-Hour Outage

Gran Turismo 7 is finally functional today following a roughly 30-hour outage for the major PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 title. The outage was, according to developer Polyphony Digital, due to an issue with the 1.07 update released yesterday that ultimately led to lengthy server maintenance where Gran Turismo 7 1.08 was also released. Following the outage, Polyphony Digital CEO and designer Kazunori Yamauchi has now explained what happened while also apologizing for the whole kerfuffle.

“Immediately before the release of the 1.07 update, we discovered an issue where the game would not start properly in some cases on product versions for the PS4 and PS5,” explains Yamauchi in the official statement to Gran Turismo 7 players from Polyphony Digital. “This was a rare issue that was not seen during tests on the development hardware or the QA sessions prior to the release, but in order to prioritize the safety of the save data of the users, we decided to interrupt the release of the 1.07 update, and to make a 1.08 correctional update. This is the reason for the delay. My sincere apologies for the late report to everyone.”

The aforementioned 1.08 correctional update has since been noted in the original patch notes where they sit on top of those for 1.07. The 1.08 patch notes aren’t exactly illuminating, but it does provide some small insight into what the team was working on fixing during the outage:

Other Improvements and Adjustments

Fixed an issue wherein the lineup of cars would not appear in the Used Cars and Legend Cars dealerships;

Fixed an issue wherein in some cases the game would not progress to the World Map, making it impossible to play.

As noted above, Gran Turismo 7 is back up and running at full capacity. The return of the video game to working status comes alongside the new 1.08 update for it. In general, the racing video game is available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest title from Polyphony Digital right here.

