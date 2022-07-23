Gran Turismo 7 Update Adding 3 New Cars

Gran Turismo 7 is getting another new update soon, and with it will come several new cars. Kazunori Yamauchi, the producer on the Gran Turismo series, teased as much this week on Twitter and said that the next update would be releasing at some point in the coming week. The cars that'll be added were teased, too, though the Gran Turismo 7 creators haven't yet confirmed which cars, exactly, will be added to the game.

Yamauchi's teaser below showed off the silhouettes of three different vehicles to give players a shot at guessing which ones will be added before they arrive. No release date for the update was listed, but past updates for the game seem to have been releasing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, so perhaps we'll see this next one out then.

As for what these cars might be, Polyphony Digital again hasn't confirmed which vehicles are being added, but players have some guesses. GTPlanet pondered that the vehicles could be from left to right the Porsche 918 Spyder, the Maserati A6GCS Spider, and the 1982/3 Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette. We'll have to see next week whenever the notes for the update drop if that's actually the case, but either way, some new cars are on the way.

As the outlet also pointed out, this tease sets a reassuring precedent for future Gran Turismo 7 updates, too. Given that the past few updates have been previewed with teasers like this one and then featured three new cars in each one, the fact that this one is following the same trend is a good sign that suggests later updates will follow suit.

In related Gran Turismo news, those who keep up with the franchise will recall that Sony recently confirmed the plans for a Gran Turismo movie. Not only that, Sony also set a release date for it already. It'll be out on August 11, 2023, though we're still waiting on casting info and previews of the actual movie ahead of that release.

Gran Turismo 7's new update and its accompanying cars should be out next week, so expect to see all that within the next couple of days.