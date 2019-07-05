PlayStation Teases New Gran Turismo on PS5

As you would expect, developer Polyphony Digital is working on a new Gran Turismo, one of the best-selling PlayStation series, and the racing series of choice among the hardcore racing sim crowd. That said, the series has wobbled a bit recently. Gran Turismo Sport, the most recent release in the series, failed to hit and resonate as much as its predecessors, and so fans are wondering what the Japanese developer is going to do with it next. And, well, according to creator Kazunori Yamauchi, the next installment in the series on PS5 will be a combination of the series’ past, present, and future. In other words, it will take a bit from its roots, a bit from what it is right now, and add a sprinkle of something new into the mix that evolves it.

“I think in terms of races themselves and physics GT Sport has really reached the best place that we’ve ever reached – we’re at a very good place,” said Yamauchi while speaking with GTPlanet. “On the other hand, obviously we’re working on the next Gran Turismo already, and the world of sport we’ve achieved through GT Sport is something I’ve always imagined to be the future of Gran Turismo. We were able to establish that now.”

Yamauchi notes that he rarely goes back and plays older entries in the series, however, recently he’s been playing the classics in the series more. And playing these titles has altered his perception on the series, and where it needs to go.

“I think the next title that we’re going to create will be a combination of the past, present and future – a complete form of Gran Turismo,” said Yamauchi.

Speaking about the PS5 and how much of an impact it will have on the series, the creator played coy, and rather noted that the next-gen console will have much more of an impact on the VR part of the game.

As you may know, a rumor surfaced earlier this year claiming that a new Gran Turismo will launch alongside the PlayStation 5. That rumor has since been debunked, however, there’s a good chance this is still accurate.