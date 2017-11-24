Gran Turismo Sport Getting Offline Play For Various Modes, New Cars

While Gran Turismo Sport’s launch last month didn’t quite go over as planned, it still garnered a pretty good audience of automotive enthusiasts and racing fans. And they’re about to be rewarded with some new updates coming to the game, with one arriving later this month and another coming in December.

Sony detailed these changes in a new PlayStation Blog post, which you can find below as well. The first one will introduce new cars and changes to some of the modes for offline play (a big problem with the game at launch), while the second update will include even more stuff.

Here are the details on the first update:

“From November 27th we’ll begin rolling out new cars, and kicking off with three free new cars.

In addition to the new cars, when the patch drops on November 27 you can also look forward to the Livery Editor, Scapes and Campaign modes becoming available to play offline (you will still require internet access to save your progress). There will also be various tweaks and adjustments to balance the gameplay.”

As far as what will be coming to the game this December, the big draw will be GT League.

“Launching as part of our free December update, we’ll be introducing a brand new single player mode called GT League. Based on the old GT mode of previous titles, players can now look forward to racing through a series of cup competitions from beginner to pro levels, and and even partake in endurance races!

The following cars will be introduced to the game this December as well, free of charge:

Mazda — RX-7 Spirit R Type A (FD)

Nissan — Skyline GT-R V・spec II (R32)

Nissan — Skyline GT-R V・spec II Nür (R34)

Ford — F-150 SVT Raptor

Lamborghini — Countach LP400

Ferrari — F40

Ferrari — Enzo Ferrari

KTM — X-BOW R

Suzuki — Swift Sport

Volkswagen — Samba Bus Type 2 (T1)

Chris Holstrom Concepts — 1967 Chevy Nova

Chevrolet — Corvette Stingray Convertible (C3)

Sony also plans to add an additional amount of cars through the next few months, for a total of 50 in all. More updates could come as well, and we’ll keep you informed on what’s coming down the line!

Gran Turismo Sport is available now for PlayStation 4.