GTA 6 Online Rumor Teases Absurd Player Count and Ambitious Plans for Game

A new rumor claims Rockstar Games has some big, ambitious plans for GTA 6 Online. Rockstar Games has been trying to get GTA Online off the ground since Grand Theft Auto 3. It was a big idea for Rockstar that has evolved a lot over time, but there was a desire to make a game that had a living, breathing online world over a decade before it actually happened. GTA 4 built a bit of a foundation by having PvP modes and an online free mode where players could make use of the sandbox, but there wasn’t really much to it beyond blowing stuff up, getting into shootouts, and driving around Liberty City.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GTA 5 finally realized the vision and GTA Online has carried the game to becoming the second best selling game of all-time that is still being updated 12 years after release. The game is a total juggernaut and a cash cow for Rockstar that likely allows them the time they need/want to make GTA 6. There’s not as much pressure to get the next game out the door because GTA Online is still raking in tons of cash. Still, Rockstar likely never imagined how successful it would be and it’s still held back by the fact it was a game designed for the Xbox 360 and PS3 initially.

GTA 6 Online Rumor Claims Plans for 96 Player Lobbies and More

gta 6

Even despite Rockstar’s efforts to expand it, you can tell they’re really pushing the game to its limits these days. With that said, it seems like GTA 6 Online will be pretty ambitious and designed with a bold future in mind. A Rockstar insider that goes by Fravillys recently reported on iterations of GTA 6 that were helmed by former Rockstar Games boss Dan Houser. Now, Fravillys claims to have information on GTA 6 Online and if true, it sounds ambitious.

According to the leaker, Rockstar Games is utilizing new technology so players can directly interact with each other across different session with the intention of eliminating unnecessary menus, loading times, and invites. Anyone who has played GTA Online likely knows it can be a headache trying to get friends into your lobby due to load times and errors, but it seems like GTA 6 wants to avoid that entirely. Additionally, the report claims that the game will double its player count to have 64 player lobbies, but Rockstar ambitiously wants to achieve as many as 96 players in a single game.

Of course, 32 is already quite a lot for GTA Online and fans already get a bit annoyed by how easily they get hunted down by other players. The idea of double or even triple that is daunting, but it may speak more to the size of GTA 6‘s massive map. A large map may demand more players so that it doesn’t ever feel too empty, but it could also be extremely chaotic if everyone all gathers in the heart of Vice City. It’s hard to imagine what could happen if there was a big shootout or rocket launcher fight with that many people in one location, as it could tank performance on consoles or even high-end PCs.

Of course, take this all with a huge grain of salt. Fravillys isn’t exactly a proven leaker, but his reports do generate a lot of talk amongst fans, so it’s worth discussing. Only time will tell what Rockstar’s vision of GTA 6 Online looks like, but we likely won’t find out until sometime next year. Rockstar has historically kept its online modes under wraps until just weeks or months before launch to keep focus on the single player and larger vision for its games.

GTA 6 is slated to release on May 26th, 2026 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5.