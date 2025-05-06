GTA 6 Map Size Is Huge, Confirms Rockstar Games

GTA 6‘s map is going to be absolutely massive thanks to first details from Rockstar Games. Although we will unfortunately have to wait another year for GTA 6, Rockstar Games has been very kind to fans by spoiling them with no shortage of goodies. A new GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, and concrete details on the highly anticipated open-world game have been released, giving fans something to fawn over for quite some time. There are dozens of screenshots that paint a great picture of not only the characters and story that will be featured in GTA 6, but also the world that players will be able to explore.

Rockstar Games is known for creating massive open worlds that allow players to immerse themselves in whatever fictional city/state that the developer has managed to put together. Red Dead Redemption 2 featured a huge world that pulled together multiple states as well as almost the entire map from the first game. It looks like GTA 6 will be Rockstar’s biggest world yet, something that may not come as a huge surprise to fans given the ambition behind it. It has been known for a while that players would return to Vice City for GTA 6, but exactly what that would look like 20 years after our first visit there has remained a mystery. Turns out, it’s going to be pretty dang big.

Rockstar Games Confirms Massive Map for GTA 6

Following the release of all of the GTA 6 news, Rockstar Games updated its website with a ton of new details on the game. Over there, you can read extensive bios for key GTA 6 characters and information about the world. Overall, the game will take place in the state of Leonida with Vice City being a prominent location, but not the sole point of interest. Rockstar Games has confirmed that the map will have six distinct locations or sections, all of which with their own unique biomes and features.

The different locations include Vice City, Leonida Keys, Grassrivers, Port Gelhorn, Ambrosia, and Mount Kalaga National Park. This will take players from not only just the big city, but out to the sticks and marshlands of this Florida parody. If you’re someone who enjoyed the massive map of Red Dead Redemption 2 and all of its diverse areas, it seems like GTA 6 aims to offer that as well. A lot, if not all, of these locations can be seen in the GTA 6 trailer. There were rumors that GTA 6 once planned to have Cuba as part of its map and players would be able to travel between the two countries freely, possibly carrying contraband, but plans for that were reportedly scaled back. It’s rumored that Rockstar Games will add new locations after launch, likely in support of GTA Online.