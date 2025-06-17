GTA Online Update Seemingly Hints at a Long-Awaited Mansion Feature

GTA Online looks to be getting ready to give fans something they’ve been wanting since the game began in 2013. Grand Theft Auto is one of the biggest franchises in all of entertainment and despite not having a new game in 12 years, it has retained its relevancy thanks in part due to GTA Online. Rockstar Games has kept the game regularly updated with weekly updates and big content drops 2 – 3 times a year. Still, despite all of the overwhelming amount of content in the game, there is still a bunch of stuff that fans want to see added to the game at some point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Granted, not all of it makes sense for this version of GTA Online and may work better for GTA 6, but Rockstar has put in a lot of effort to keep things interesting. A brand new GTA Online update is out right now and it lets players buy otherwise normal businesses like a car wash and use them to launder money/unlock new ways to carry out their criminal operations. Needless to say, Rockstar is ensuring fans don’t go hungry in the wait for GTA 6 and is keeping things pretty busy on its online game… but it is also already teasing the next big update for the game, likely releasing this winter.

GTA Online‘s new update seems to be setting the foundation for new mansions and luxury properties. Not only can characters be heard in cutscenes talking about these properties, but there are explicit references in-game that suggest players will get access to them in the future. There’s a new character named Mr. Faber who has clients that are interested in developing luxury properties and you can help them with whatever they need and you can even get discounts for when these properties are built. Dataminers have also discovered that these properties will seemingly be developed over time in-game, so you can see the properties being built over the next few months. In essence, it seems like we will get to own our own mansions in GTA Online after years of waiting.

more on the mansion stuff:

– in world teaser construction (im not sure if this is in yet?)

(images are comparing after/before) pic.twitter.com/zwf4jgVh4w — Lucas7yoshi_RS – Lucas7yoshi, but rockstar (@Lucas7yoshi_RS) June 17, 2025

Players can already own apartments and houses, but mansions would really make use of the fat stacks players have accumulated over the years. Perhaps players will be able to host big pool parties and have access to other unique features in their mansion, such as larger garages and more. Only time will tell what’s in store, but given Rockstar is already teasing the next update, it’s likely going to be a pretty big deal for GTA Online.

What do you want to see in this mansion update? Let me know in the comments.