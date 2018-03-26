Grand Theft Auto Online Players Report Huge Wave of Unfair Bans

Grand Theft Auto Online players were recently hit by a huge wave of bans, many of which players say are unwarranted.

It’s inevitable that banned players will claim that they’ve done nothing wrong, but in the case of this particular ban wave on the PC, it looks like GTA players may actually be on to something. This series of bans that has affected many PC players is being attributed to the San Andreas Super Sports update that was deployed recently. Speculation from players suggests that this latest update caused the game’s anti-cheat measures to target those who say that they haven’t been doing anything out of the ordinary or worth banning.

At the moment, players are pointing towards mods and mod tools as the likely causes of the bans regardless of whether the mods are actually being used in GTA Online or not. Still, many players are reporting that they’ve been banned when they’ve never used mods at all, and many who have been permanently banned say they’ve already invested quite a bit of time into the game.

The GTA Online community has been keeping up with the status of the ban wave on the game’s subreddit where a post that’s stickied to the top of the forum includes ongoing updates from those who have been banned and held discussions with Rockstar. Players provided evidence in attempts to prove that the anti-cheat measures had gone rogue by recounting anecdotal ban stories and using their own tools. One player even used an anti-cheat tool of their own which labeled every other player in the session as a modder. Those who had contact with Rockstar about the bans reported little success in getting the bans overturned with Rockstar verifying that the bans were legit and citing policies that prevented discussions of other players’ bans.

This isn’t the first time that GTA Online players have reported a mass wave of bans, but this one seems to be larger than others and with less merit. The backlash of this series of bans has manifested on the game’s Steam page as players retaliated with a negative review bomb to match the ban bomb. Tons of players claiming to be false ban victims, many of which had hundreds of hours invested, poured in to leave negative reviews. One reviewer even took a tongue-in-cheek approach parodying Rockstar’s ban policy by leaving a negative review that read “All negative reviews are final and may not be appealed.”

Rockstar has yet to comment on the wave of bans, but players seem determined to keep up the discussion until bans are revoked.